HALIFAX -- An Amber Alert has been issued as police investigate the possible abduction of a girl in Summerside, P.E.I.

The Summerside Police Service received a call just before noon Monday from a witness who reported that they had seen a girl yelling from the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

The vehicle was travelling east on Walker Avenue from Granville Street toward MacEwan Road at the time.

The girl is believed to be about 12 years old. Police describe her as dark-skinned with dark hair.

Police later released a description of what they called a vehicle of interest in the case -- a black, two-door, Honda Civic with what appears to be decals on the trunk.

The driver is described as an adult male with tanned or dark skin and balding with short hair. He was wearing sunglasses or glasses and a beige shirt.

Prince Edward Island residents received an Amber Alert from the provincial Emergency Measures Organization after 1 p.m. AT. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere said the girl's identity was still unknown to police as of Monday afternoon, with the few details about her coming from the witness who saw her yelling for help.

"It's vague information right now, it's all we have to go on, but until we know otherwise we proceed as if it's a legitimate abduction," Blacquiere said in a phone interview.

Staff at points of entry and exit from the province were aware of the ongoing incident, Blacquiere said.

The police force's general patrol section and major crime unit were working the case on Monday, Blacquiere said.

Other policing agencies on the Island were aware and taking calls from the public related to the incident, including many sightings of cars matching the description.

"It's kind of a province-wide effort at this point," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press.