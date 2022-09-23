Police release footage in Saint Andrews, N.S., break-and-enter case

Police in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County are working to identify two persons of interest in a June break-and-enter that occurred in Saint Andrews, N.S.

Around 3 a.m. on June 5, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a convenience store on Highway 316.

According to police, two people smashed a window and gained access to the store where they stole an undisclosed number of liquor bottles before fleeing on foot.

As part of their investigation, police have released video footage in an attempt to identify the persons of interest involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the persons of interests is asked to contact the Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500.