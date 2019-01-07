

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police released the names of three people charged in connection with a theft and collisions that ensued as they fled police.

Police have charged Courtney Lynn Shea of Dartmouth, the 33-year-old female driver, with theft and possession under $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, flight from police, and two counts each of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and of assaulting police.

Kevin Charles Purcell of Beaver Bank, N.S., a 38-year-old male passenger, was charged with one count of theft and possession under $5000.

Stephen Andrew Coleman of Halifax, a 29-year-old male passenger, was charged with one count each of theft and possession under $5000, resist arrest and breach of a recognizance.

All three accused appeared in provincial court Monday.