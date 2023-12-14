Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man

Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.

Evan John “Jackie” Davies, 87, was last seen leaving his Mary Street residence in Glace Bay, N.S., around noon on Monday.

Cape Breton Regional Police says it has since obtained video of Davies taken at a business on Keltic Drive in Sydney River, near the Sydport Access Road exit, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say it appears Davies was wearing a black jacket and grey pants, and he was driving his Ford Escape.

An emergency alert issued Tuesday said his Ford Escape is a white 2017 model with Nova Scotia licence plate GLT 136. It said he could also be travelling in the New Waterford, Donkin, or Port Morien areas.

A photo of Evan John “Jackie” Davies' 2017 Ford Escape taken on Dec. 11, 2023. (Source: Cape Breton Regional Police Service)

According to police, Davies lives with dementia and his family is concerned about his well-being.

He is described as standing five-feet-eight inches tall with a thin build, short grey hair, and a goatee.

Cape Breton Regional Police says information circulating on social media saying Davies has been found is false.

They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers.

