Police release photos of suspects in connection with dozens of thefts in Halifax area
Police are trying to identify three suspects in connection with dozens of thefts in the Halifax area.
Halifax Regional Police says it has received 40 reports from various businesses since October. In each case, police say three people entered the store, caused a distraction, and stole cash from the register.
Police have released pictures and descriptions of the three suspects in hopes someone will recognize them.
The first individual is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair, brown eyes and a beard.
The second suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, approximately five-foot-six inches tall, with a stocky build and brown eyes.
The third suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s who is approximately five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a thin build and long reddish-brown hair.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Atlantic Top Stories
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: UN to seek US$1B in donations for Ukraine relief
The UN plans to seek over US$1 billion in donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine over the next three months, the world body's humanitarian chief said Friday.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
Defiant Zelensky releases video with top Ukrainian officials as Russians move on Kyiv
As Russian forces reportedly make their way to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a video with top Ukrainian officials vowing to stay put.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
As conflict reignites, a Ukrainian family knows all too well 'the collateral damage of war'
W5 has the story of a young Ukrainian boy who became an amputee after he was caught in an explosion cause by an undetonated grenade and the Canadian doctors who helped him walk again.
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
Calgary
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
Montreal
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
Quebec considering ban on Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
The SAQ said it doesn’t want to get involved in politics amid calls to ban Russian alcohol products from its shelves, but said it would do so if the Quebec government 'took measures affecting imports from Russia.'
Edmonton
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Father stabbed in front of kids on Jasper Avenue: police
A man was randomly stabbed in front of his kids in central Edmonton, police say.
-
Northern Ontario
Multiple people arrested on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury following police operation
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon that multiple people have been arrested during an operation on Bruce Avenue
EACOM now officially owned by timber giant Interfor
Timber giant Interfor has now officially bought and taken control of EACOM's nine facilities including those in northeastern Ontario.
-
Ontario government to introduce electronic monitoring bill
Ontario could soon be the first province in the country to enact new legislation that would take aim at employer tracking employees while working from home. File Photo
London
Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days
Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.
'Predictably chaotic': Businesses left to decide whether or not to keep proof of vaccination system
Effective March 1 proof of vaccination will no longer be required in almost all public settings across the province.
-
Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting
Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
Two Russian alcohol products pulled from Manitoba shelves
Two Russian alcohol products have been pulled from shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
-
Saskatoon
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Vancouver
Ukraine Invasion: A former Vancouverite's harrowing journey fleeing Kyiv
A former international student who studied in Vancouver is speaking out after fleeing from Kyiv.
Video shows 'violent swarming' of 44-year-old man in downtown Vancouver park
Police have released disturbing video of a "violent swarming" in a downtown Vancouver park that left a 44-year-old man injured last weekend.
-
Armed robbery suspect escaped with cash and merchandise, Lake Country RCMP say
Police in B.C.'s Interior are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a store in Lake Country Thursday night.
Regina
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her home country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
Vancouver Island
B.C. ready to work with Ottawa on sanctions, refugees after Russian invasion of Ukraine: premier
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says his government is prepared to work with Ottawa to impose sanctions against Russia and to take in potential refugees in the wake of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainians in Victoria call for support amid Russian attacks
A solemn show of solidarity was held outside B.C.'s legislature on Thursday as members of Victoria's Ukrainian community came together following Russian attacks.
Wind warning issued for North Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds on North Vancouver Island beginning Saturday.