HALIFAX -- Investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a potential Halloween candy-tampering incident in Dartmouth.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call at a residence on Princess Margaret Boulevard where a man said he felt unwell after eating piece of chocolate candy that he says tasted like soap.

Police believe the candy was given out in the Fairview area of Halifax on Halloween.

Police are encouraging parents and children to check their Halloween candy before consuming, and report any potential candy tampering to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.