Police respond as thousands gather for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties

Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.

Around 10 p.m., a crowd of 3,000 to 4,000 “intoxicated people” started gathering on Larch, Preston and Jennings streets, eventually making their way to Jubilee Road, police said in a news release.

Police say they pulled several injured people from the crowd, including a man who was stabbed, but police did not indicate the severity of his injuries.

Officers tried to disperse the crowd, but say they faced a “high level of resistance,” with bottles, cans and debris from post-tropical storm Fiona thrown at officers.

It’s been reported officers were also punched, kicked and spat on, with some requiring medical care.

However, some are also accusing police of using excessive force. In videos circulating online, officers appear to shove people in the crowd and wield cans of pepper spray.

Dalhousie Student Union President Aparna Mohan condemned the “violence” used by police in a Twitter thread, writing “Students texted me saying @HfxRegPolice had begun to pepper spray, tear gas & jump partygoers at Larch Street tonight.”

I'm breathing deep sighs after what I witnessed happen at #dalhoco tonight. Students texted me saying @HfxRegPolice had begun to pepper spray, tear gas & jump partygoers at Larch Street tonight and I was sent the following video of one such apprehension. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/yhl5ZTAzV8 — Aparna Mohan (@aparnadsupres) October 2, 2022

Police say, at one point, a fire was set in the street using downed branches from post-tropical storm Fiona which officers were able to put out.

The crowd was dispersed after a "couple of hours" and while police did not say how many people were arrested, they say dozens of summary offence tickets were issued.

Police said Saturday's incident required them to call in extra backup as the size of the gathering grew.

A similar party at the same event last year saw police arrest 10 people for public intoxication.

Halifax Regional Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.