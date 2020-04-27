HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating an assault with a weapon that took place early Monday morning in Halifax.

Police say at 3:48 a.m., they responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted with an edged weapon at the Westin Hotel located at 1881 Hollis St.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

The victim, an 18-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries by EHS.

Both men are in custody, and are known to each other.

There is no word on charges at this time as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.