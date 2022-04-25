Police respond to incident at north end Moncton home: N.B. RCMP

Police in Moncton are on the scene of a home in the city’s north end.

The RCMP is saying very little about what's going on, but in an early morning tweet Monday, they asked people to avoid the area while they work.

#RCMPNB are responding to an incident on Logan Lane in #Moncton. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. We are assessing the situation and an Alert Ready message will be issued should there be a need. We will share more information when we are able to. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) April 25, 2022

Police tape is surrounding the Logan Lane home and neighbour Susan Arsenault tells CTV News she's surprised by the heavy police presence.

“Normally the neighbourhood is really quiet, we don't really hear a whole lot, there is a lot of traffic, but that's about it," said Arsenault.

Two area schools, Harrison Trimble High School and Moncton High, have been placed in a hold and secure.

An email sent to parents from Anglophone East School District says the hold and secure means movement inside the schools is normal, but nobody is permitted to enter or leave the building.

This story is developing and will be updated.

With files from CTV's Derek Haggett