Police respond to reports of shots fired overnight in downtown Halifax
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they have reopened a section of Barrington Street in Halifax after reports of shots fired early Thursday morning.
Around 12:40 a.m., police say they were called to Barrington and Richmond streets after residents reported hearing several shots fired. They say suspects fled in vehicles or on foot.
When police arrived on the scene, officers say they noted that several unoccupied vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire.
There are no indications of anyone injured and a person of interest has been taken into custody, says the police report. A vehicle of interest has also been located.
Traffic was closed overnight on Barrington Street between Hanover and Duffus Streets while police completed their work, but has since reopened.