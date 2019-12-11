HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Highway 103 near Exit 2 in Lakeside.

Police say they are investigating the single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a car left the road, entered the ditch and rolled.

"The vehicle had three occupants. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Halifax RCMP said in a news release. "The other two occupants were transported to hospital via EHS with undetermined injuries."

Halifax RCMP said Thursday morning that the victim was a 73-year-old woman from Halifax. The two other occupants of the vehicle were men and had non-life threatening injuries. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 103 westbound was closed to all vehicle traffic between exits 2 and 3 while a collision analyst gathered evidence.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.