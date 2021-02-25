Advertisement
Police say Dartmouth man was impaired when he crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant
A McDonald's sign is seen above one of the fast food chain's locations
HALIFAX -- A Dartmouth, N.S. man has been charged with impaired driving after police say his vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon, injuring a customer sitting inside.
Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were called to a vehicle that had “struck the building and came to rest inside the restaurant” at the McDonald’s at 645 Windmill Rd.
According to police, the vehicle hit a customer who was sitting inside, sending them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 26-year-old from Dartmouth is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and dangerous operation of a conveyance.
He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.