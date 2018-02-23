

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police don’t believe there is a threat to anyone’s safety after a high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Police responded to Halifax West High School on Thomas Raddall Avenue around 1 p.m. after receiving a threats call.

Officers blocked access to the school as they searched the building and surrounding areas.

The Halifax Regional School Board says all students and staff are safe.

Police say they have completed a search of the building and they don’t believe there is a threat to anyone’s safety.

Police remain on scene inside and outside the school.





Police have blocked off access to #Halifax West High School as the school is reportedly in lock down after a threat. pic.twitter.com/nc7tDnyccy — Allan April (@AllanAprilCTV) February 23, 2018