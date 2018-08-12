

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - Police believe a fire started in an unoccupied building late Saturday night was caused by arson.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Halifax Regional Fire Service along with Halifax Regional Police responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Old Sambro Road in Harrietsfield, N.S.

The commercial building was unoccupied and no one was injured in the fire but there was significant damage to the structure.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation but believe the cause of the fire was arson. They are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).