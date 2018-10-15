

CTV Atlantic





At midnight on Tuesday, recreational marijuana will be legal in Canada and police say they're ready.

“The RCMP in Nova Scotia & other police agencies are prepared for dealing with the legalization of cannabis,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, the spokesman for the Nova Scotia RCMP. “When it comes to impaired driving & enforcement, we've been doing this for years.”

The Mounties say their officers are trained and ready to go.

“Here in Nova Scotia we're very fortunate we have the highest number of Drug Recognition Officers in Canada,” Hutchinson said.