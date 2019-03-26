

What was just “a quick mention” in New Brunswick's provincial budget is getting a lot more attention, and a lot more criticism than anyone anticipated.

The Higgs’ government plans to eliminate the front license plate on motor vehicles, but the public push-back is mounting, as police and school bus drivers have now joined the plate debate.

“As a police officer, and as a patrol officer, it's one of the tools that we have in our kits,” said Const. Jodi McCormack of the Saint John Police Department.

The 19-year veteran says front licence plates are a big help when they're searching traffic.

“If we're given a license plate of a suspect vehicle or a possible impaired driver, and we're looking for a vehicle, we're checking license plates as they're coming at us,” she said.

The New Brunswick government fulfilled a campaign promise last week by announcing plans to eliminate the front plate, despite pleas from law enforcement.

“Police officers use the identification of vehicles every day, and having a two license plate system absolutely facilitates the process of identification of vehicles and in turn, the identification of people involved in illegal acts,” said Chief Wayne Gallant of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police.

The government calls it a cost-saving measure, though in the future there will not be a reduction in the cost of plates for consumers.

Nevertheless, many motorists support eliminating the front plate.

But school bus drivers are raising voices of concern. They say the front plates help drivers to positively identify motorists who ignore the flashing lights on school buses.

“It's overwhelming for some of the drivers who I'm talking to,” said school bus driver Brien Watson of CUPE Local 1253. “It's like, what are we going to do here? I mean, at one point we could say, it's a blue Chev with license number such and such, and now we're going to say, it's a blue Chev. Where do we go from there?”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.