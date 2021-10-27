Police search for 10-year-old boy missing from North Preston, N.S.
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for help from the public in their search for 10-year-old Ashayo Johnson, last seen Oct. 26 in North Preston. (Photo via N.S. RCMP)
HALIFAX -
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for help from the public in their search for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Halifax District RCMP say Ashayo Johnson was last seen Oct. 26 in North Preston.
He's described as black, four feet tall, 75 pounds with dark hair and eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweat pants and light blue sneakers.
At 9:49 a.m., Halifax District RCMP issued an emergency alert.
Police are asking people spread word of the search through social media.
They are also asking anyone with information on Ashayo's whereabouts to please contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.