Police search for 10-year-old boy missing from North Preston, N.S.

HALIFAX -

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for help from the public in their search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Halifax District RCMP say Ashayo Johnson was last seen Oct. 26 in North Preston.

He's described as black, four feet tall, 75 pounds with dark hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweat pants and light blue sneakers.

At 9:49 a.m., Halifax District RCMP issued an emergency alert.

RCMP have just issued an emergency alert in the search for 10-year-old Ashayo Johnson https://t.co/8wk6ooL7aL pic.twitter.com/lbGCM0aQSL — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) October 27, 2021

Police are asking people spread word of the search through social media.

They are also asking anyone with information on Ashayo's whereabouts to please contact them.

MISSING CHILD: 10-year-old Ashayo Johnson was last seen October 26 in North Preston. Ashayo is described as being black, 4 feet tall and 75 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes. Ashayo was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweat pants and light blue sneakers pic.twitter.com/BLYVxSR2BD — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) October 27, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.