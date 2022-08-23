Police search for driver after cyclist struck, seriously injured in Moncton

RCMP in Moncton, N.B., are searching for a driver after they say a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a car and a cyclist near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Mascaret Street around 11 a.m.

Police believe the driver of the car was passing two cyclists and hit one of them. They say the driver then fled the scene.

The 26-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital for what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Police have released surveillance photos of the car in hopes that someone will recognize it.

The car is a grey, older model four-door Ford Focus with a damaged front windshield.

Police are asking anyone with information about the car, or who may have witnessed the incident, to call them at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.