Police search for driver, arrest passengers in car containing break-in instruments, copper wire
Two people are awaiting charges and a third is on the run after a group fled from police during an attempted traffic stop, according to a Nova Scotia RCMP news release Thursday.
Around 1 a.m. Monday, police say officers saw a car believed to be involved in copper thefts driving on Highway 103 near Upper Tantallon, N.S.
The officers tried pulling the Audi A4 over, but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed, according to police.
Officers did not pursue the car.
A short time later, another RCMP officer saw the vehicle on Highway 103 in the same area. The officer tossed a spike strip, catching the vehicle’s tires.
Police say the car kept driving until it was immobilized.
The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, says RCMP, adding that a police dog team searched the area but was unsuccessful.
The RCMP says officers “safely arrested” a 27-year-old Liverpool, N.S., woman and a 24-year-old Conquerall Mills, N.S., man, who were both passengers in the vehicle.
A young child was in the vehicle but was uninjured. The RCMP says it has contacted the Department of Community Services.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found and seized break-in instruments and large copper wires.
The man and woman were both released on conditions and will be charged with possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police, says RCMP.
The two are set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
Police are still searching for the driver.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.
