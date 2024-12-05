Police search for Halifax bank robber who fled on bike

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a city bank.

    Police responded to the robbery at the Toronto Dominion Bank, located at 6239 Quinpool Road, around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

    According to police, a man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, before fleeing with some cash northbound on Monastery Lane on a bicycle.

    Police say the employee was not physically injured.

    The suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old and approximately six-feet-tall.

    At the time, the force says the man was wearing:

    • a bright neon yellow/green toque
    • a black winter jacket
    • dark blue pants with horizontal high-visibility yellow and silver reflectors around each leg
    • gloves
    • a medical mask covering his face

    Police say the man was also carrying a red reusable bag.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

