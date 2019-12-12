HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a robbery suspect in Halifax.

Police responded to the Petro Canada gas station at 7015 Bayers Road around 6:30 Thursday morning after receiving reports of a robbery.

Police learned a man entered the store and demanded cigarettes and money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and money.

K9 units were called in for assistance, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'8'', wearing a blue toque, grey scarf, black winter jacket, blue jeans, and black Adidas sneakers with white soles.

No one was injured and no weapons were reported being seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.