Police search for man in connection with robbery at Dartmouth gas station

Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in-progress at the Irving gas station located at 220 Victoria Road around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man entered the store, threatened the cashier with a metal, wrench-like tool and demanded money.

“The man went behind the counter, accessed the drawers and fled the area on foot with a quantity of cigars,” said Const. Martin Cromwell, with Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Police describe the man as white and about five-foot-10. At the time of the incident, police say his face was covered with a medical mask and he was wearing a royal blue sweater with the hood up, a black winter puffy jacket, grey or beige shorts and red sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

