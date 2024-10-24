ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police search for man in connection with robbery at Dartmouth gas station

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in-progress at the Irving gas station located at 220 Victoria Road around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

    According to police, a man entered the store, threatened the cashier with a metal, wrench-like tool and demanded money.

    “The man went behind the counter, accessed the drawers and fled the area on foot with a quantity of cigars,” said Const. Martin Cromwell, with Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

    Police describe the man as white and about five-foot-10. At the time of the incident, police say his face was covered with a medical mask and he was wearing a royal blue sweater with the hood up, a black winter puffy jacket, grey or beige shorts and red sneakers.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

    Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News