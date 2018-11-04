

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BIBLE HILL, N.S. -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly jumped into a river and swam to the other side while fleeing from a police checkpoint early Saturday morning.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Const. Natasha Dantiste says officers directed a man driving a truck without a licence to pull into an adjacent parking lot on Main Street in Bible Hill shortly before 3 a.m.

She says the 31-year-old man then fled the checkpoint.

Police say they found the truck abandoned a short time later, and after canine units were called for assistance, the driver was found hiding on the bank of Salmon River.

Dantiste says the man jumped into the river and began swimming to the other side when the officers approached him.

Police say they have since confirmed the man is safely out of the water and are continuing a search to bring him into custody.

Police won’t say how they know the man is safe, of where he may have gotten out of the river.

Local residents say they were surprised to see hear anyone would jump into the Salmon River in the first place.

“Especially this time of year, when you know it’s cold and it’s high. It’s a dangerous thing to do,” said Dianne Little.

This time of year, the current is an impressive force of nature.

“That Salmon River is pretty high, plus the current. It would take you right out to the bay,” said Ruby Pearl.

Authorities say no injuries have been sustained, and they will continue to search until the suspect is in custody.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh