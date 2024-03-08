ATLANTIC
    • Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.

    Police were advised that between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school on Rosedale Avenue in Halifax, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

    A white man grabbed her, police say, and tried to drag her. The girl managed to get away and went to a nearby house to ask for help.

    The suspect was last seen running up Rosedale Avenue towards Willett Street, police say.

    The man is described as:

    • five-feet-ten-inches tall
    • late 20s
    • wearing all black (black high neck T-shirt, black hoodie, black sweatpants, black toque with grey stitching, black sport shoes)
    • brown hair hanging out from under the toque
    • having a flower tattoo under his jawline on the left side of his neck

    Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact crime stoppers.

