

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are seeking the public’s help after man robbed a grocery store on Saturday.

On Saturday at around 5:30, police responded to the Superstore Smoke Shop on Young Street in Halifax after a lone man entered the store and demanded money and a pack of cigarettes.

Police describe the man as a 50-year-old white male with a wrinkled complexion, 5-foot-10 with a medium build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black jacket and a piece of medical tape on his cheek.

Police say no weapon was seen, but the suspect was digging into his pockets.

No injuries were reported. However, the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020.

The investigation is ongoing.