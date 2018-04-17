

CTV Atlantic





Police in Cape Breton are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Sydney man in connection to an assault from November 2017.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Kyle David Timbury faces charges of assault, uttering threats, and several breaches of previous court orders.

Investigators say the charges are related to complaints later made to police, and that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Police say they have been unable to locate the 27-year-old, and officers have obtained a warrant for Timbury’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Kyle David Timbury’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.