Police search for 'person of interest' after woman found dead in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.

Police responded to a wellbeing check at Quingate Place just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Quingate Place in Halifax is pictured on Oct. 11, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Mike Lamb)

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had died.

The death has been ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Police say the investigation is in the early stage and details are limited; however police do not believe it was a random incident.

Halifax police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 41-year-old Jonathan William Pinsky, who is the person of interest in the investigation.

Police describe Pinsky as five-foot-two and about 100 pounds. He may be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, cargo pants and a backpack.

If anyone sees Pinsky, police say he should not be approached and they should call 911.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or video from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

