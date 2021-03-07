HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a missing person alert for Sarah Roberts, the  sister of Halifax-Needham MLA Lisa Roberts.

Police say the 49-year-old was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

NDP MLA Lisa Roberts expressed her concern, alerting her Twitter followers about her sister's disappearance, and sharing some details.

She’s described as 5 foot 7 with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a winter hat, blue jacket (which is the liner of a winter coat), pants, and Columbia hiking boots.

The RCMP adds she is known to hike and snowshoe, and says she drives a 2015 Toyota Prius with Nova Scotia plate GHT 324.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.


 