Police search for Sarah Roberts, sister of Halifax MLA
49-year-old Sarah Roberts was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. on Friday at 10 a.m. Her sister, NDP MLA Lisa Roberts says she left town at that time, intending to be back for 5 p.m. (Photo: N.S. RCMP)
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a missing person alert for Sarah Roberts, the sister of Halifax-Needham MLA Lisa Roberts.
Police say the 49-year-old was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. at 10 a.m. on Friday.
NDP MLA Lisa Roberts expressed her concern, alerting her Twitter followers about her sister's disappearance, and sharing some details.
She’s described as 5 foot 7 with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a winter hat, blue jacket (which is the liner of a winter coat), pants, and Columbia hiking boots.
The RCMP adds she is known to hike and snowshoe, and says she drives a 2015 Toyota Prius with Nova Scotia plate GHT 324.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.