NORTH PRESTON, N.S. - Police are searching for a suspect after gun shots were fired from a vehicle at a home in North Preston.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a call of multiple gun shots fired towards a home on Downey Road at 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shots came from an unidentified black male in a silver car that left the scene shortly after.

No one was injured, nor was there any damage to the nearby homes.

There was a heavy police presence in the area while police tried to locate the suspect but they were unable to find him.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)