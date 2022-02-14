Police search for suspect after women chased in downtown Halifax

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax are searching for a suspect after two women said they were chased by a man in the city’s downtown on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Grafton and Blowers streets around 6:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man followed two women and continued to chase them as they ran to their vehicle.

Police say the suspect tried to open the door and kicked the vehicle as the women drove away.

The man left the area before officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. He is about six feet tallwith a medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black puffy winter coatwith blue jeans and a black mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigating is ongoing.