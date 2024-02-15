ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police search for suspect connected to stabbing incident in Halifax

    A photo of the suspect released by the Halifax Regional Police. (Halifax Regional Police) A photo of the suspect released by the Halifax Regional Police. (Halifax Regional Police)
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery and stabbing last month.

    Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing that happened in the area of South Park and Clyde streets on Jan. 14, after a man had attempted to steal a parked vehicle.

    The vehicle owner confronted the man, who allegedly cut the owner with a knife before fleeing the area on foot.

    The victim was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

    In a news release on Thursday, police describe the suspect as a white man aged 20-to-30, and approximately 5’7” tall with a stocky build and dark hair. He was wearing jeans and a light blue-green hooded sweatshirt, with a black mask and black backpack.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News