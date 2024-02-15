Police search for suspect connected to stabbing incident in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery and stabbing last month.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing that happened in the area of South Park and Clyde streets on Jan. 14, after a man had attempted to steal a parked vehicle.

The vehicle owner confronted the man, who allegedly cut the owner with a knife before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release on Thursday, police describe the suspect as a white man aged 20-to-30, and approximately 5’7” tall with a stocky build and dark hair. He was wearing jeans and a light blue-green hooded sweatshirt, with a black mask and black backpack.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

