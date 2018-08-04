

CTV Atlantic





DARTMOUTH, N.S. - Police are searching for suspects after a bouncer at a Halifax area bar was shot in the back while working Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident which took place at The Ship Victory Bar located at 400 Windmill Rd. in Dartmouth at 11:49 p.m.

Police say the bouncer encountered a group of black males smashing a vehicle; he heard gun shots and attempted to leave the scene but was shot in the back.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released a short while later.

Police are still searching for the suspects in question and have been canvassing and taking statements from anyone who may have any information on the matter.

So far the only description of the suspects is that they were a group of black males.