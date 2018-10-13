

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are searching for suspects after it was determined that a fire in Halifax Friday night was set intentionally.

Police and HRM fire were called to the Canadian Tire on Quinpool Road around 11:30 p.m. after multiple people reported flames around the building.

When emergency crews arrived two sheds belonging to the mall were engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, with fire investigators determining the incident to be a case of arson and was handed over to police.

There are no suspects at this time, and Halifax Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).