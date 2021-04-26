HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are searching for three suspects after a male youth was assaulted by three men while walking in downtown Halifax Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 25, Halifax Regional Police responded to an assault call just outside of a Halifax Transit bus stop on Duke Street in downtown Halifax.

Police say the male youth was walking when he was approached from behind by three men. According to police, the men removed a piece of clothing from the victims backpack, and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, the victim was sprayed with a ‘sensory irritant’. He was treated on scene and there were no serious injuries reported.

Police describe the suspects as:

A white male, unknown age, 5’6” tall with buzzed hair and top bun.

A white male, 6’, slim build and medium brown hair.

A white male, dark hair in a ponytail, 30-40 years old, medium to heavy build, baseball cap with black Puma logo, orange/red sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks, white flip flops.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.