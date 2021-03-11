HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Shoppers Drug Mart at knifepoint on Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:10 p.m. on March 10, officers responded to a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 3430 Joseph Howe Drive.

Police say two men damaged a display case and took several items.

According to police, the two suspects threatened a staff member with a knife before leaving the store and getting into a car on Dutch Village Road.

No one was injured. Police searched the area but have not located the suspects.

One of the men is described as approximately 6'0" with a thin build, wearing a black mask, black hat, black hooded shirt, blue jacket and grey jogging pants.

The other suspect is described as a 5'8" male with a heavy build, wearing grey jogging pants, and a grey or white hooded shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.