Police search for three suspects linked to theft of ATM machines in Hillsborough: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying three people after a break, enter and theft in Hillsborough, N.B., on Monday.

Police believe three people broke into two different businesses on Main Street around 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Within a matter of minutes, police say the suspects stole an ATM machine from each store, along with alcohol bottles and cigarette cartons.

According to police, each machine had about $15,000 inside.

“Police are now releasing surveillance footage photos of the three individuals, in hopes that someone may recognize them,” Sgt. Ricky LeBlond, with the Southeast District RCMP, wrote in the news release.

Each of the suspects wore dark clothes, a mask and gloves. One wore camouflage pants, one wore blue jeans, and one wore rubber boots.

Police ask anyone who lives in the area or anyone who witnessed “suspicious activity” on Monday to call RCMP at 506- 506-387-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.