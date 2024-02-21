Police search for three suspects linked to theft of ATM machines in Hillsborough: N.B. RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying three people after a break, enter and theft in Hillsborough, N.B., on Monday.
Police believe three people broke into two different businesses on Main Street around 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.
Within a matter of minutes, police say the suspects stole an ATM machine from each store, along with alcohol bottles and cigarette cartons.
According to police, each machine had about $15,000 inside.
“Police are now releasing surveillance footage photos of the three individuals, in hopes that someone may recognize them,” Sgt. Ricky LeBlond, with the Southeast District RCMP, wrote in the news release.
Each of the suspects wore dark clothes, a mask and gloves. One wore camouflage pants, one wore blue jeans, and one wore rubber boots.
Police ask anyone who lives in the area or anyone who witnessed “suspicious activity” on Monday to call RCMP at 506- 506-387-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers.
The investigation continues.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Nearly 30,000 objects are hurtling through near-Earth orbit. That's not just a problem for space
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
WATCH Leaving Canada? International student explains why he's considering it
Despite long being touted as a nation rife with opportunity for new arrivals, a pair of studies is sparking concern that Canada is struggling to retain immigrants and highlighting affordability concerns within the country.
Rape and sexual assault took place during Hamas attack, Israeli association says
The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel on Wednesday said it has found evidence of 'systematic and intentional' rape and sexual abuse during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that ignited the war in Gaza.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Halton police say officer charged after accidentally discharging firearm in Burlington
Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.
-
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services parking fees will increase April 1
Alberta Health Services will be increasing their daily parking rates starting April 1.
-
Lethbridge man killed in Vulcan County crash
RCMP are investigating what caused a collision in Vulcan County on Tuesday that killed a Lethbridge man.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
Montreal
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
Quebec adopts Bill 31 amid growing housing concerns
After a tumultuous eight-month process, Quebec adopted Bill 31 amid worries of a growing housing crisis.
-
Hydro Quebec's dividend falls by a quarter as exports decline
Hydro Quebec's net income and the dividend paid to the Quebec government fell by more than a quarter in 2023, while its exports declined due to low water levels.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Northern Ontario
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING North Bay police lay charges after clash between two groups on King Street East
North Bay police released a few more details about the disturbance on King Street East on Tuesday morning saying several suspects are in custody and charges have been laid.
-
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
London
-
Suspect in months-long mortgage fraud charged, London police say
A London man is facing multiple fraud charges after he convinced an elderly resident to agree to multiple home renovations, and then proceeded to take out a lien and a new mortgage application in the victim’s name.
-
IKEA Canada opening 'plan and order point' store in London, Ont.
While it probably won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, the Forest City will be getting a 'plan and order point' store early next month, IKEA Canada announced on Wednesday.
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba community mourns five people killed by man accused of first-degree murder
People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
-
Winning $100K Encore ticket sold in Ottawa, $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Kawartha Lakes
Ontario residents are asked to check their tickets, as Tuesday’s draw had multiple winners.
-
Ice Cube coming to Ottawa
Ice Cube is scheduled to stop in Ottawa on May 4 at the Arena at TD Place as part of his Straight Into Canada tour.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Highway Hotline will allow Sask. drivers to track snowplows
A new update to the Highway Hotline app and website will allow Saskatchewan drivers to track snowplow locations on roadways around the province.
Vancouver
-
Questions linger a month after Burnaby refinery incident
It's been one month since an incident at Burnaby’s Parkland refinery sent a foul odour throughout parts of Metro Vancouver, prompting a public safety advisory and an air quality bulletin.
-
Richmond company fined $40,000 for undersized crabs, 2nd offence in 4 years
A Richmond, B.C., seafood processing company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars for possessing undersized crabs, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
Regina
-
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
-
Highway Hotline will allow Sask. drivers to track snowplows
A new update to the Highway Hotline app and website will allow Saskatchewan drivers to track snowplow locations on roadways around the province.
-
Birth control pills recalled; Health Canada warns inaccurate dosage possible
A brand of birth control pills sold in Canada are being recalled due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion, according to health officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Langford mayor considers legal action against city
At a press conference last week, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson called for calm within the community. This after an alleged incident between a councillor and an unnamed member of the public outside the councillor's home.
-
VicPD constable the ‘fall guy’ in corruption scandal, former officers claim
A former police board member and two retired officers are accusing the Victoria Police Department of letting one of its constables take the fall for a corruption scandal.
-
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.