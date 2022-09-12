Police searching for elderly man missing from Kedgwick, N.B.

Normand Mallais, 91, was last seen leaving a business on Notre Dame Street in Kedgwick, N.B., on foot around 4 p.m. Saturday. Normand Mallais, 91, was last seen leaving a business on Notre Dame Street in Kedgwick, N.B., on foot around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far

Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff

    The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.

  • B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say

    Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.