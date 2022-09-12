Police searching for elderly man missing from Kedgwick, N.B.

Police in New Brunswick are searching for an elderly man from Kedgwick who has been missing since Saturday.

Normand Mallais, 91, was last seen leaving a business on Notre Dame Street in Kedgwick on foot around 4 p.m. He was reported missing on Monday.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and find Mallais, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Mallais has a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented, according to a news release.

Police describe Mallais as approximately five-foot-ten inches tall, and approximately 100 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a moustache.

Mallais was last seen wearing a turquoise and red button-up striped shirt, a beige and navy blue jacket, and dark pants. He also wears prescription glasses.

Police say Kedgwick residents can expect significant police activity in the community during their search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 506-235-2149.