Police searching for elderly man with dementia missing from Charlottetown hotel

Police in Charlottetown are searching for a missing elderly man with early onset dementia who went missing from a local hotel.

Walter MacGillivary, 77, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. He was travelling with family from Nova Scotia and staying at the Delta Hotel on Queen Street.

Police describe MacGillivary as five-foot-six inches tall, 150 pounds, with stubble facial hair. MacGillivary is also missing his upper teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black/grey plaid shirt, blue jeans, running shoes, black Adidas ball hat, and a large phone case on his hip.

Police say his three pieces of luggage are missing from his hotel room, which includes a “noticeable” red suitcase.

MacGillivary does not have access to a vehicle. Police say he may be on foot, taken a taxi, or some form of public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlottetown Police at 902-629-4172.