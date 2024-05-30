Police searching for men who were allegedly armed with weapons at Saint John residence

The Saint John Police Force is searching for multiple men in connection with a weapons incident in the city.

A news release from police Thursday says the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of multiple armed individuals at a residence in the 10 block of Cranston Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, three to four men were at the location and one was heard knocking on a door.

Police say some were armed with weapons, including what appeared to be a long gun.

The suspects fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, according to the release.

Police say a vehicle that was left at the scene by the suspects has been seized.

No injuries were reported to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.