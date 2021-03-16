HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of an older model silver Ford Ranger pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run collision in Lower Sackville just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say at approximately 9 p.m. on March 14, officers were dispatched to a collision at the intersection of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by the suspect’s vehicle, which then backed up and fled onto Douglas Avenue.

The collision caused damage to the victim’s vehicle but there were no reported injuries.

Police believe the suspect was driving an older model silver Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Police say the front of the vehicle may be damaged.

A witness reported that the Ford Ranger had the licence plate GLD 917. Police say that licence plate does not exist, but it is possible that the suspect’s vehicle had a similar licence plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Sackville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.