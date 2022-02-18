Police searching for suspect after Subway, lotto booth robbed in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect following a robbery in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Subway restaurant located within a shopping centre at 650 Portland Street.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant and took a sum of money from the cash resister. The man then went to a lottery booth in the shopping centre and took a number of lottery tickets.

Police say the man fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s who is approximately five-foot-ten-inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, a grey and white toque with a pom pom on top and a medical mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).