Police searching for suspect after tourist bureau vandalized in Liverpool, N.S.

Police in Liverpool, N.S., are searching for a suspect who they say vandalized the community’s tourist bureau.

Queens District RCMP responded to a report of vandalism at the bureau on Monday.

According to a news release Thursday, officers learned that someone had vandalized the building with various forms of graffiti some time between Sunday evening and early Monday.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the person they believe is responsible.

A description of the suspect is not available.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the person, or who has information about the incident, to call them at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).