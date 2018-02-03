

CTV Atlantic





The Southeast District RCMP is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a break and enter in Carleton County, N.B.

Officers were called to a home in Lakeville around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to RCMP, a man had broken into the house while the residents were home. One of the people in the home was assaulted, and some jewellery was taken. The suspect left the scene on foot.

Investigators tried to track the suspect to the intersection of Route 134 and Weisner Road but were unable to locate him.

The man is described as six-feet-tall with a skinny build and brown eyes. RCMP add that he was wearing dark-coloured clothing, and spoke English with no noticeable accent.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.