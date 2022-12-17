Police searching for suspect involved in Dartmouth gas station robbery

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery at a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station, located at 219 Pleasant Street, around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the 911 caller reported a man with an axe demanding cash and cigarettes.

Police say the individual left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

A K9 team and multiple patrol units attempted to track the suspect but have not been able to locate him.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark complexion, around 30 to 40 years old and approximately five-foot-ten. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark scarf and a toque.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.