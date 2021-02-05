HALIFAX -- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a pair of incidents where multiple vehicles were stolen from a pair of Dartmouth auto body shops in January.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately midnight on Jan. 23, three suspects broke into Master Tech Auto located at 370 Windmill Road. The suspects took a number of vehicle keys and then drove away in three stolen vehicles.

Police describe the three suspects as:

Suspect 1: Wearing a black hooded sweater/jacket, black pants, white Nike shoes and white gloves.

Suspect 2: Wearing a grey "Ecko" hooded jacket, black Puma track pants, black Nike shoes and red gloves.

Suspect 3: Wearing a grey hooded jacket, black track pants (tucked into socks), white socks and black shoes.

Police say at approximately midnight on Jan. 31, four suspects broke into Capital Auto located at 294 Windmill Road. The suspects took a number of vehicle keys and then drove away in four stolen vehicles.

Police describe the four suspects as:

Suspect 1: Dark hair. Wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Suspect 2: Wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants with white lettering and white sneakers.

Suspect 3: Wearing a grey hooded jacket, black track pants and white sneakers.

Suspect 4: Wearing a grey hooded jacket, black track pants and white sneakers.

Investigators believe that the same suspects are involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information about either incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.