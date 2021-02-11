HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened in downtown Halifax Wednesday evening.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Feb. 10, officers received reports of a robbery in the 5200 block of Sackville Street.

According to police, suspects approached a man and a woman who were walking in the area. One of the suspects threatened the victims and demanded cash before fleeing on foot empty-handed.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect who made the threats as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, about 5'9'', with multiple face tattoos. He was wearing a black puffy jacket at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a puffy black jacket, a hat, and a face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video of the area, should contact police or Crime Stoppers.