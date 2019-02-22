

CTV Atlantic





Police are trying to track down the driver of a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at 350 Pleasant Street around 5:50 a.m.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man had been struck by a vehicle, but that the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Police are now trying to identify the vehicle and driver, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

There is no description of the vehicle or driver at this time.

Pleasant Street was closed to traffic between Atlantic Street and Mount Hope Avenue for several hours Friday morning. It has since reopened.