Police seek driver after woman and child struck by truck in Pictou: N.S. RCMP

Police in Pictou County, N.S., are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver and a vehicle after a woman and child were struck by a truck.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on March 5, police say a woman and child were walking across a parking lot on Sunset Street in Pictou when a red Ford F150, which was backing out of a parking spot, knocked them down.

“The driver of the truck, an older woman, failed to remain at the scene of the collision,” said the Nova Scotia RCMP in a Facebook post.

The woman who was hit by the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the child was uninjured.

Police say the driver of the truck was wearing a red and white coat and is believed to walk with a noticeable limp.

Anyone who recognizes the driver of the red Ford F150 is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP Detachment at 902-485-4333.