ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police seek help identifying suspect in robbery at Champlain Mall: N.B. RCMP

    A photo of the suspect caught on a camera at the mall in N.B. (Courtesy: RCMP) A photo of the suspect caught on a camera at the mall in N.B. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help in finding a person they say is connected with a robbery at Champlain Mall in Dieppe.

    Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a robbery around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023.

    Police say an individual entered a store, threatened the cashier, and left with a number of items that weren’t paid for

    “The suspect walked outside the mall and got into the passenger side of a light grey Chevrolet Silverado with a cargo net instead of a tailgate,” said Cst. Billy Parent-Roy, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in a news release.

    The person is described by police as having a larger build, and wearing a blue jacket, burgundy and grey tuque, a bandana, a grey backpack, with blue jeans and Adidas sneakers.

    The RCMP is asking anyone with who recognizes the person or the vehicle to contact then at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News