

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CAMPBELLTON, N.B. -- Police in northern New Brunswick are asking the public for information in an effort to catch those responsible for a series of fires stretching back to early 2018.

RCMP say more than 30 structure fires have occurred since the start of last year, and more than 20 of them have been deemed suspicious or deliberately set.

They say most of the fires occurred during the overnight hours and have involved homes, garages and other structures.

No one has been hurt.

The most recent fire was on Aug. 21 at a commercial building on Water Street in Campbellton.

Police are working with the fire marshal to investigate the fires but are hoping someone from the public will have information that could help solve the crimes.